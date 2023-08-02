TBI investigating murder of 81-year-old woman in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are working alongside the Brownsville Police Department to investigate a murder that occurred Tuesday night in Brownsville.









According to the TBI, a shooting was reported at a residence on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Warlene Turner-Jones, age 81, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital, where she died.

“From what we’ve seen, someone came from the side of her home, and there are about seven to eight bullets they shot in her side door, and she was struck several times,” said said Angela Jones, the daughter of Turner-Jones.

There were no signs of forced entry or burglary. Turner-Jones, who was best known as Mrs. Sis, was well-known in the area and was loved and respected by many.

“She never met a stranger. She was giving, loving, caring. She was funny, she was very energetic, and people will always say, ‘I know if I go to Mrs. Sis’s House, I know I’m going to be over there a long time’ because she loved talking to people,” Jones said.

says they have no reason to believe that anyone was out to get her.

“This is a shock to our family. We don’t know anything. Why would somebody want to do this? Whoever did this to our mother, not only did they take our mother, but they took a grandmother, they took a friend,” Jones said.

The family asks that if anyone knows anything about Tuesday night, please contact the TBI or the Brownsville Police Department.

No suspect has been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.

