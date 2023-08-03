Hughes & Coleman share tips for drivers, students as school begins

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers are encouraging drivers to be cautious as students head back to school.

Thursday, Hughes & Coleman shared a list of tips for kids from the National Safety Council:

Stand 10-12 feet from the street and avoid roughhousing or playing at the bus stop.

Keep electronic equipment packed away as you prepare to board. Never use an electronic device or wear earbuds when walking to the bus stop or when getting on or off the bus.

Once on the bus, be sure to keep the aisle clear of books, bags, etc.

Do not distract the bus driver.

Use the handrail when getting on or off the bus.

Do not cross in front of the bus until the driver tells you it’s OK.

They also shared tips for drivers:

Never pass a bus from behind or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road and if a bus is stopped to load or unload children.

If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the bus stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to allow them space to enter and exit the bus safely.

Be alert, as children are often unpredictable and may ignore hazards and take risks.

Refrain from blocking the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn. This forces pedestrians to go around you, which could put them in the path of moving traffic.

In a school zone, when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing in the crosswalk or intersection.

Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.

Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas.

Don’t honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian, even if you have the right of way.

Never pass a vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians.

Always use extreme caution to avoid hitting pedestrians wherever they may be, no matter who has the right of way.

See more here.