JMCSS hosts school supply drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — As August rolls on, children from all over Madison County are preparing for school.















The Jackson-Madison County School System hosted a school supplies drive on August 3. This event was from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Students from all over Madison County joined to receive supplies.

This year the supplies were donated from Black and Decker, The Jackson Clinic, and from many other community organizations. The school system had over 200 plus bags.

Shalonda Franklin, the Chief of Social and Behavior Sciences, shared more on the event and what all was given away to the community.

“We had bags ready and prepared for elementary, middle, and high school. Some of those things contained just your normal supplies such as paper, pencils, and those essential supplies that are on a school supplies list,” said Franklin.

JMCSS also gave away school uniforms as another gift to families. Families were able to take home polos, khakis, and other slacks.

