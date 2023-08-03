Joshua Blankinship

Looking to the future, what are your aspirations as an artist? Do you have any upcoming projects or exhibitions that you’re excited about? Additionally, how do you envision American artist appreciation continuing to evolve and grow, and what role do you hope to play in that development?

My aspirations as an artist are to grow and reach as many people as possible. I’d love to use my work to spread vibrant color throughout the world while also touting the incredible mental health benefits that art has to offer. As for upcoming projects, I’m extremely excited and honored to be the Featured Artist at the mental health awareness and fundraising event for Huntsville, Alabama’s mental health non-profit, Little Orange Fish in October. They do amazing things for those needing mental health services in the Huntsville community. I foresee American artist appreciation growing quickly in the future. As we’ve become inundated with negativity and divisiveness within our society, I feel that art’s calming and therapeutic attributes will be needed and celebrated more than ever. I’d love to play a role in creating awareness and helping people create their own comfort.