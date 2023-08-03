More Showers & Storms Friday & Early Saturday

We picked up close to 6″ of rain in Obion county earlier today with areas north and east of Jackson seeing high amounts as well. More rain and storms are coming Friday morning and another round appears to be coming early Saturday too. Areas not seeing the storms will be quite hot through the weekend. Catch the latest forecast details and more on the next 2 rounds of showers and storms coming up right here.

Areas southwest of Madison county are under heat alerts with some heat indices getting over 105° near the Mississippi River Thursday evening. Heat is the #1 leading cause of weather-related fatalities. Stay hydrated and use extreme caution if working outdoors!

TONIGHT:

Another round of showers and storms showed up during the first half of the day on Thursday. As the day progresses most of the rain will lift to the north and east of our viewing area as the front pushes further away from us. Under the warm front, skies remained mostly cloudy in the morning and will decrease some Thursday night. There could be a few storms developing in the late evening hours as well. The winds will be calm for the most part tonight. It will be also be quite humid overnight and lows will drop to the mid 70s. Chances for rain sit around 30% tonight and will be highest north and east of the Hub City.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how far the front gets pushed before it stalls out will determine how long the rain and storms will last into the morning across West Tennessee on Friday. As of now we are expecting mostly sunny skies and hot and humid weather in the evening but plenty of clouds to kick off the day. Flooding could continue to be an issue in areas north and east of Jackson where the heavy rain fell Thursday morning. Those locations appear to the be the most likely locations to be hit again from the next 2 rounds of rain.

Highs will reach the low 90s and the winds will come out of the east. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s again. Chances for rain will be greatest in the morning and early afternoon hours. The winds are forecast to come out of the east on Friday on the backside of a low pressure system.

THE WEEKEND:

The forecast scenario that makes the most sense as of now shows another front drifting back through West Tennessee this weekend and stalling out. The front will bring in another shot for showers and storms. Saturday morning seems the most likely time to encounter another round of showers and potential storms this weekend. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday but they are not likely to impact most of us.

The winds this weekend will come out of the southeast on Saturday, out of the southwest of Sunday and back to the northwest into the day on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy in general this weekend but will be mostly sunny and even mostly cloudy at times when the front passes. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 90s depending on who encounters the rain early in the day. Sunday will be a little cooler with highs reaching the low 90s but that also depends on the location that the front stalls out at. Like this last week, temperatures are forecast to be a little cooler to start next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures are forecast to cool down a bit as we head into next week on the backside of a weak front. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Monday and cool down to the mid 80s during the middle of the week. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s as well during the first half of the week due to the lower humidity from the northwest winds. Some showers look possible on Monday before some drier weather may try to return for the middle of the week. We cannot rule out rain any day next week as we are expecting to be sitting in a similar weather pattern to the previous couple weeks where we saw a few rounds of showers and storms.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to be quite warm as we wrap up the work week and to kick off the weekend. The rain and storm chances are high Friday morning and will look to return again early this weekend. As of now the severe weather threat appears to be low but some storms are expected over the next 7 days. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

