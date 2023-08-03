Mr. Robert (Bob) Smith, age 60, of Haywood County, passed away during the early morning hours of August 1, 2023, at his residence. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating.

Bob was born on August 16, 1962, in Brownsville, TN to Floyd and Jacqueline Smith. Bob was a graduate of Lambuth University in Jackson, TN. He worked at Sherwin-Williams in Brownsville then in Memphis. Later, he worked at Hart & Cooley in Jackson then in Mississippi. He was a member of Brownsville Baptist Church.

Family was very important to Bob. He loved spending time with his nephews and nieces.

Bob was preceded in death by his dad, Floyd Hunter Smith. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Smith of Brownsville, TN; one brother, Dr. Greg H. Smith (Elizabeth) of Chesterfield, MO; two sisters, Donna Cowan (Roger) of Whiteville, TN, and Lee Ann Garrett of Brownsville, TN; nephews, James Cowan, Dr. Hunter Garrett (Currant); nieces, Ashley Park (Daniel), Andrea Smith, Elaine Burrows (Caleb), and Sara Benard (Dylan); great nephews, Liam and Aiden Garrett.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.