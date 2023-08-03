Second meeting with Black farmers hosted

Thomas Burrell, President of the Black Farmers & Agriculturalists Association (BFAA), hosted a second meeting with Black farmers Thursday morning in Brownsville.

The purpose of the meeting is to encourage the Black farmers to come together and unify to discuss how they can solve the ongoing problems of heir property.

Attorneys were present to talk with Black farmers during breakout sessions.

“So the takeaway is that we need a starting point. We have the same problem in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana. So Tennessee, being the Volunteer State, we want to live up to that creed and be the first state to say the African American community is coming together, putting aside their differences, and we’re going to solve this problem,” Burrell said.

Rather than individual landowners selling land by the acre, Burrell is advocating for a partnership with BlueOval City.

