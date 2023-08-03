Snack backpack ministry needs your help

JACKSON, Tenn. — As students return to the classroom, one non-profit needs help from its community.

As students and teachers are both excited to begin the next school year, RIFA asks for help from the Jackson community with their twelfth annual Pack the Bus event.

Volunteers from RIFA will camp out in front of all Kroger and Walmart locations in Jackson from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

Each snack backpack costs $5.44. Denice Walton, the Donor and Community Relations Manager with RIFA, shared more on Pack the Bus.

“These backpacks will provide each kid with six meals and two snacks. Items included in the bag are Pop-Tarts, oatmeal for breakfast, ramen, chicken noodle soup, ravioli, and macaroni and cheese for lunch and dinner. And for snacks, applesauce and microwave popcorn,” Walton said.

“RIFA is very excited to see those who will help Pack the Bus and is thankful for all of their volunteers,” Walton said.

