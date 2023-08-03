West Tennessee Cotton Festival returns for another year

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Cotton Festival, a month-long celebration of all things cotton, returns for another year.

The festival takes place in Crockett Mills each weekend during the month of August.

Events include family night with concessions and the movie “Rookie of the Year,” a tractor and truck pull, arts and crafts show, a dance, and a beauty pageant for infants and young children, as well as the Miss Cotton Festival pageant for ages 16 to 21.

Organizers emphasize that the West Tennessee Cotton Festival not only offers various exciting events but also brings the region together.

“It’s a lot going on every weekend here in August. Come out to Crockett Mills. There’s a lot going on, and we’ve got a great bunch of volunteers. It’s a work in progress. We always do a lot of work out here. It’s a labor of love,” said Nicky Burgees, a board member for the Crockett Mills Community Center.

