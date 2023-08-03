West Tennessee Healthcare Hope & Healing Foundation announces $11k donation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ayers Children’s Medical Center and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital are receiving a generous donation.

According to a press release from West Tennessee Healthcare, the facilities have been gifted $11,000 from The Hope & Healing Foundation.

The release says Paul Hare and the Jackson Spokes presented the money, which is to be divided between the two facilities, in an effort to support local pediatric care.

“We are so proud to have The Hope and Healing Foundation’s support in our efforts to meet the needs of our pediatric patients. It is our hope that families served will receive the highest quality, compassionate care while they are here,” stated Deena Kail, Executive Director of Women and Children’s Center of West Tennessee Healthcare.

“We are pleased that Jackson Spokes is working to ensure our pediatric patients receive the care they need, close to home. Their commitment to provide resources for our pediatric units is such a commendable act of generosity, and we are so appreciative,” stated Donna Stines, Director of the West Tennessee Healthcare Hope and Healing Foundation.

