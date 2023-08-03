Woman wanted for carjacking, aggravated robbery arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman wanted for carjacking and aggravated robbery was arrested in Jackson on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, Marquila Rollins, 39, of Jackson, was captured at her home on Lincoln Circle and was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Marshals say on February 11, Rollins allegedly forced the victim from their Chevy Tahoe after asking for a ride to Jackson. When the victim refused, Marshals say that Rollins took the vehicle.

