7 face charges after police recover firearms from Dyersburg residence

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Seven people, including two minors, are facing charges following a search warrant executed in Dyersburg.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers served a warrant at a residence on Perry Circle around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the search led to the seizure of nine firearms, including one that was reported stolen out of Lauderdale County, and a “ghost gun” or un-serialized gun.

Police also recovered a body armor vest carrier, high-capacity ammunition magazines, and drum magazines with the capacity to hold 60 rounds of ammunition each.

According to Dyersburg Police, the search warrant resulted in charges for the following individuals:

Rachel Terry, Dyersburg (36): Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon due to being under State Indictment, and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Travon Holder, Dyersburg (20): Charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Stefan Jackson, Dyersburg (22): Charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Christopher Terry, Tiptonville (18): Charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of marijuana.

Jaylien Kimble, Dyersburg (20): Charged with theft under $2,500 (firearm) and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

16-year-old from Dyersburg: Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for possessing two handguns, possession of a weapon while under the influence, and simple possession of marijuana.

14-year-old from Dyersburg: Charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for possessing two rifles, and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

“I am very proud of our team for the safe and successful execution of this search warrant,” stated Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell. “The Street Crimes Unit along with patrol officers dedicated over 7 hours on this one operation with planning, executing the warrant, and processing approximately 50 pieces of evidence.”

