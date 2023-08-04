Event highlights veterans services available in Jackson-Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Veterans Services hosted their Veterans Outreach Event on Friday.







Veterans in the city were able to come out and learn about new resources available.

With the PACT Act deadline approaching for veterans, Reginald Sims, the Madison County Veterans Service Director, saw this as the perfect opportunity to host this event.

“It’s beneficial for them to come here and file claims. That’s the biggest thing we want them to do and take back to the community that they went here so they can come out and help us,” said Sims.

The PACT Act bill was signed by President Biden to expand and extend VA eligibility and healthcare for veterans.

This act protects veterans from the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 eras. Veterans are able to act fast and treat conditions such as burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures.

Arthur Johnson with the Memphis VA Hospital shared more.

“So many of our veterans are unfortunately not aware of the resources and benefits out there for them, so that’s one of our biggest challenges. I always encourage our guys, if there are any questions and any doubt what availability or benefits might be for them, to reach out to one of their local VA hospitals. There is a system, there is help for them,” Johnson said.

Organizations designed to help veterans were on the scene to help.

The Tennessee State Veterans Home, the Vet Center, VA ID Card Facility were just a few there. The Madison County Veterans Services also has other opportunities to help on Wednesdays, which is known as Walk-In Wednesdays.

“We have an office here located at 311 North Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. Our hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.,” Sims said.

A job fair and open house will be held at the office on August 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find more local news here.