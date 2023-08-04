Madison, Haywood law enforcement warn of ongoing scam

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local sheriff’s departments are warning of an ongoing scam in the area.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department, there have been several reports of scammers calling residents and impersonating law enforcement.

The scammers reportedly use spoofing, where the caller ID shows the number of the sheriff’s office.

The scammer says they are with law enforcement and tells the victim they have missed a court date. They claim the only way to avoid arrest when they turn themselves in is to post the bond through a telephone transfer.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly received at least three calls from potential victims in the last two days, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department says several people have been scammed in Madison County as well.

Both departments would like to remind you that they will never call you to request funds over the phone, and all arrest papers are served in person only.

