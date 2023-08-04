McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Films’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers.

Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.

If you want to support the actors and writers of SAG-AFTRA and WGA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/, and to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at https://sagaftra.foundation/.