Ribbon cutting sees new apartments open in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shadow Creek West Apartments held a ribbon cutting on Friday.

Shadow Creek West Apartments

Shadow Creek West Apartments

Shadow Creek West Apartments

Shadow Creek West Apartments

Shadow Creek West Apartments



Shadow Creek West Apartments

They recently opened their doors to new renters on Tuesday, August 1.

These apartments will have two different floor plans for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. With over 200 units, they offer amenities such as a dog park, pool, a full-size gym, and a pickleball court.

“We have 240 total units right now. We have our first building that’s been open, with 24 units in it, and each month we are projecting to open up a building with 24 units at each time,” said Kim Cloyd, Property Manager with West Apartments.

Shadow Creek West Apartments are very excited to welcome new residents. They can be found at 203 Murray Guard Drive.

Find more local news here.