Sheriff’s Office vehicle crashes into Scott’s BBQ in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A wreck involving a sheriff’s vehicle caused damage to a local business.



Photo: Melissa B.























Friday morning, first responders were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the 10000 block of West Church Street in Lexington.

Photos received from viewers show a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle partially inside of Scott’s Barbecue.

Our crew arrived on scene around 8:50 a.m., as authorities were directing traffic and making repairs to a nearby utility pole.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, the driver hydroplaned into the electric pole before crashing into the restaurant.

Sheriff Duke confirms no injuries were reported in the incident.

Lexington Police Department Chief Jeff Middleton says the crash is currently under investigation.

