TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast

NOTE – The TWRA wants to build a comprehensive report each week of the state's lakes. If you do not see a report for your favorite lake and you are someone who can provide a report, please contact us at Ask.TWRA@tn.gov and provide us with your contact information.

See more community fishing reports across all of Tennessee in the Fishbrain app!

Boone Reservoir – 8-2-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Reservoir Conditions- Reservoir elevation is 1381.97. The water temperature is 84* degrees. Water clarity 10’ visibility.

Bass– Fishing is slow. Largemouth, Spots and Smallmouth are being caught on deep crankbaits or small shad like baits, spinnerbaits, Ned rigs, plastic finesse worms, soft jerk baits, creature baits, jigs by fishing along rocky points, standing brush or around docks. Topwater early morning and late evening.

Crappie- No Report

Trout- No report

Striped Bass/Hybrid Bass- Fishing is good. Most of the fish are being caught around Davis Dock up to Bluff City area on Holston side and Watauga Flats area using spoons or trolling live shad or trout 20-30’. Some have been caught on topwater back in the creeks or on main channel, starting to see some topwater action in the evenings.

Sunfish– Fishing is good – Fishing from fishing piers at Wingdeer Park using crickets, worms.

Chickamauga Lake – 8-2-23

Forecast Contributor – Billy Wheat, Follow on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ riprapfishingadventures and www.riprapfishing.net

The bass are really liking the Pencil Popper type baits the Shower Blow the Cane Walker and the Yozuri baits are great. The dropshot heavy or light gets bit with that RoboWorm or the Dawn flatworm by Driftwood Custom Baits. The Swim Jig is great in a bluegill pattern or a shad pattern with a little glimmer blue in it. Most of this happens around a good grass edge or a shallow shell bed. The Jaw Dropper Plastics hook worm or the Zoom Mag Speed Worm depending on the depth of the grass will determine your weight size we run a 1/8-3/8.

The brand new D4.25 is really great now it’s a very versatile bait used alone or as a trailer you can even punch it! The 6th Sense square bill is a great player around the rock and wood. Always look for things that are different or out of the ordinary on your depth finder one small area can make a huge difference for you. You don’t always have to fish really deep this time of year just did the bait the difference in an area and that can make all the difference. As always on the Tennessee River if you get the right current flow, you can blast them I. A short amount of time. Water temperature is 85. Water level is full.

Dale Hollow – 8-2-23

Forecast Contributor – Will Schibig, Region III Creel Clerk.

Reservoir Conditions

Lake elevation has fallen to 646’, and Dale Hollow Dam is generating, on average, 2,000 cfs per day. Water clarity has an average visibility of 8’, with 3’ in the backs of creeks. Surface water temperatures are very warm during the day, averaging 85-89 degrees. Shallow water grass seems to be topping out reservoir wide.

Bass- Fishing is slow. The same patterns are still at play, with a morning/dusk feeding period and fish around deep grass beds in 25-40 FOW. There seems to be more largemouth moving up shallow to feed on bluegill. Target shade from brush or laydowns in the backs of creeks, or there is a lot of bass around the backs of marinas on the upper end in the shallow, hot water. Target walkways or the shade of boat slips. Target these shallow fish with weightless soft-plastics, buzz baits, swim jigs or glide baits.

Crappie- Fishing is slow. Crappie are still deep on flats and grass humps in roughly 25’ chasing bait balls. Some anglers are catching crappie trolling crankbaits 16’ down in large creeks on the upper end. They are targeting channel swing banks.

Walleye- Fishing is good. Trolling harness rigs on flats near drop-offs in the 25-40’ range is still the best attack, but the bites are becoming slower.

Douglas Lake – 7-27-23

Forecast Contributor Brad Burkhart – Follow on Facebook

Short & Sweet……, the real “summer bite” has finally showed up. Yes, you can still catch them and yes, they’re still offshore in depths of 28-35’ of water but here’s the deal…..if TVA isn’t pulling a lot of water or if you aren’t on the water at daybreak…..it’s a little tough.

My bait choices haven’t really changed, I’m still using a 3/4oz football jig, Carolina rig and occasionally a 5.5” hollow belly swimbait but I am now relying more on a drop shot than the others. Stick to the same depths, and areas but drop instead of the others.

Yes, you can vertically drop on them to catch them, but you have to have a minimum of 30’ of water between you and them or they won’t hardly bite. My advice, cast to them.

My favorite drop shot worm is a robo obviously….. but I prefer the 7” over the popular 6”.

Hope this helps!!

Hope this helps.

Good luck and God Bless

Brad Burkhart

Fall Creek Falls – 7-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Region 3 Fisheries Staff.

Lake Conditions- Lake is being maintained at typical summer pool, but the lake is currently several inches low. Surface water temperature is 82-84°F and water clarity is 3 ft near the headwaters and 7 ft at the dam. Ten automatic fish feeders are currently in use from the dam to the lakeside cabins and boat dock. Threadfin Shad and Golden Shiners were recently stocked as forage.

Largemouth Bass: Fishing is fair. Some bass are being caught using wacky-rigged plastics along the edge of weed beds. Some 1–2-pound bass are being caught, but most are under 1 pound. The best bass bite has been early or late in the day, but overall has slowed down since the spring. Most folks targeting bass are catching around 1 per hour. Daily bass creel limit is 10 fish per day and only 1 (one) over 16 inches may be harvested.

Bluegill and Redear Sunfish: Fishing is fair. Anglers are still catching some Bluegill and Redear, but the larger fish have moved out a little deeper. Try red worms, Catawba worms, or crickets in 8-15 ft of water. Daily Bluegill/Redear (in combination) creel limit is 10 per day, no length limit.

Catfish: Fishing is excellent. There have been lots of 5–8-pound catfish caught in the last several days. The monthly all-night fishing was slow. The morning bite has been on fire and the evening action has been steady and good. You need to be where the fish are, if you don’t get a bite in 15-30 minutes, try another spot. The feeders are a good spot to start, but people are still catching stringers on underwater flats and adjacent to the many ditches. Channel Catfish are being caught using chicken livers and Catawba worms. Daily catfish creel limit is 5 per day, 16-inch minimum length limit.

Crappie: Fishing is slow. Some small fish are still being caught near brush, artificial structure, and the boat dock using live bait and patience. Most crappie caught in the last few weeks have been 8-9 inches long. There is no creel or length limit on crappie at Fall Creek Falls Lake.

Hiwassee River below Appalachia Powerhouse – 7-27-23

Forecast Contributor- Tic Smith/Southeastern Anglers Guide Service

Water Temperature – 60 to 64 degrees during generation. Peaking at 73 degrees in Reliance during 0 generation usually around 3 pm

Water Clarity – clear

Water Level – mostly 2 generator releases during the week. 0 generators from 7am to 10am on Saturdays and Sundays. Be sure to check the TVA website for lake levels and release schedules.

Hatches

Blue Wing Olives in the afternoon (#18 and #20)

Caddis in the morning #14 to #18

Isonychia all day #10 to #12

Terrestrials – beetles, hoppers and ants all day

Nymphs – standard pheasant tails with or without beads #12 to #18

Small streamers effective all day.

Fishing is slow due to the big swings in water temps. Fish early or late for the best action.

Smallmouth and Spotted bass fishing is productive. Some stripers are being caught below Reliance.

Kentucky Lake 8-1-23

By Steve McCadams, Professional Guide/Outdoor Writer (stevemc@charter.net)

CURRENT KEEPS CATFISH BITE GOING AT KENTUCKY LAKE

Kentucky’s Lake fishing scene this week is once again dominated by the mid-summer catfish bite. Although the current has diminished from late July there’s still enough flow to stimulate movement of baitfish and that’s the key.

TVA is pushing 29,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) through Kentucky Dam at present, which helps stimulate movement of shad schools that meander about, feeding on plankton and zooplankton. Anglers are targeting the balls of baitfish on sonar units and finding catfish hot on their trail.

Productive depth ranges have been 35 to 50 feet. Popular bait choices have been nightcrawlers, chicken livers, cut bait, catalpa worms (if you can find them), several commercial concoctions and hotdogs marinated in homemade garlic brews just to name a few. Like the cat fishermen summer bass anglers rely on the current to stimulate the bite.

Surface temps are in the 85-to-85-degree range. Watercolor is clear. Lake levels this week are in the 357.8 range, which is down a few inches from last week.

Bass fishing has been sluggish but some decent size fish have been taken on main lake ledges when current was present. Texas rigged worms, Carolina rigs, swim baits, big deep diving crankbaits and jig/craw combos have produced at times.

Night fishing has appealed to a few anglers attempting to beat the heat. Tossing a big spinnerbait along rip-rap shorelines, bridge piers and roadbeds has given up a few decent smallmouth.

Scattered sightings of white bass schooling and busting the surface in pursuit of meandering baitfish balls have been reported in main lake areas. The action has been inconsistent.

Crappie anglers are picking up a few on main lake ledges as they target deep structure in the 18-to-25-foot depth range. Most credit their catches to live minnows but some are tipping jigs with minnows to entice bites from finicky fish. The bite has been best in the early morning hours before a midday sun takes over and diminishes activity.

A few boats are trolling crankbaits out on main lake area sandbars and picking up a mixed bag of crappie, white bass, catfish, largemouth and an occasional sauger.

Mayfly hatches are still showing up around main river island areas. Using light tackle and casting Rooster Tails has been productive as have tossing crickets under slip bobbers. Assorted species are always feasting on the mayfly hatches.

During the summer doldrums it seems catfish is king of the fishing scene along Kentucky Lake as long as current is present.

Normandy Lake – 8-4-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – midsouthbassguide.com – Follow on Facebook

Normandy is producing some nice fish as well. Crankbaits, Texas Rigs or Tightline Jigs have been our go to as the shad spawn is starting again. We found several really nice bass using Crankbaits at the end of points in 3 to 8 feet of water. Walleye can be caught trolling crankbaits or drifting minnows/crawler harnesses on flats and in the river.

I'm being told the Crappie are doing good, you can catch them around brush in the river and standing timber. Keep an eye on the habitat that TWRA and TN Bass Nation put out the last couple years Water temperatures range from 86 to 90 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water.

Norris Lake – 8-1-23

Forecast Contributor – Paul Shaw, Norris Creel Clerk.

Water Temp: 83-86

Water Clarity: 4 to 6 feet, good color. The upper end rivers are running in clear.

Water Elevation: 1,014.5 feet (midnight) The elevation has remained steady since last week’s report. Summer pool for the reservoir is 2020 feet (above sea level). The lower elevation has hindered fishing in shoreline vegetation, as is the norm for the summer months. Check the free TVA Lake Info app for daily elevations, predictions, and flow rates.

Summary: Summer fishing typically remains fairly constant with temporary changes when thunderstorms or rain events pass through. Daytime fishing on the weekends is usually a bust because of high boat traffic. However, if you can tolerate it, mudlines kicked up by the wave action can be good places to fish in a lake as clear as Norris. Fish do not like sunlight!

Largemouth Bass: Slow in the daylight hours after about 10 a.m. Dawn and night are best, with dusk a close second. Coves at dawn have been pretty good on topwater or on Senko-type lures near brush or wood structure. Productive lures have been soft swim baits at depths to 20 feet on steeper main channel shorelines, medium running crankbaits, Senkos, drop-shot rigs, green/pumpkin lizards or worms on Carolina rigs on the flats or Texas rigs on steeper, rocky banks. Soft jerk baits drifted down under sunken timber, or spinners worked down the same timber have caught some. Surface to 25 feet.

Smallmouth Bass: Fair. During daylight hours, 20 to 25 feet. Shallower at night. Snagged baitfish cast to the shoreline at night are still picking up some. Texas rigged grubs, Power Hawgs, Senkos, or similar lures on steeper, rocky banks are doing fairly well. Drop-shots, soft swim baits, pig’n jig type rigs are standard fare. Slow rolling with spinners dropped to 20 feet at night is still getting some. Green or gray skirt Popeye jigs (¼ to 3/8 oz) tipped with tuffy minnows and worked slowly across the bottom always catches smallmouth. During the daylight hours, look for suspended smallmouth at 20 feet, especially on bluebird days with a rising, or high barometer. Cloudy, breezy days and nights have been best. Live shiners rigged with a small split shot and allowed to drift down to 20-plus feet on the main channel, rocky shorelines have worked well. Use a pound-test line as light as your nerves will allow. Clear blue florescent line in daylight hours is to be avoided.

Walleye: No change. Main body catches are moderate to slow in numbers. But those caught have been good sized fish. Most catches are in the Loyston to Rabbit Island section. Night fishing with Mann O’Lures or spoons jigged under lights has been slower than casting, snagged shad/alewife to the shorelines. Daylight trolling with Bill Normans or Redfins for suspended walleye can be pretty good where schools of alewife or shad are located. Keep the depth at about 25-30 feet on the lower end (Loyston to the Dam). Daylight bottom trolling with spinner/crawler rigs are picking up some, but it’s slow; many walleye are feeding on suspended schools of alewife these days, far from the bank. Trolling plugs for suspended walleye has been the most productive method during the day. Upper river fishing for walleye on both the Powell and Clinch is very slow; once-spawning walleye have long since returned to the main body of the lake. There are some catches far upstream, though, but the action is very slow, hit and miss. Perhaps those are walleye are residents in those locations.

Bluegill: Good. Hit the flats in the back of protected coves for spawning bluegill. Crickets or wax worms, dragged across the bottom in those areas are taking the better ones. Red worms also work. Night crawlers work but are a distant fourth. Dawn to 9 a.m. is best. Look for larger bluegill in the flats around brush, less than ten feet deep, bottom depth.

Shellcrackers: Slower than last week. Fish in isolated areas in the back of larger creeks next to fish attractor brush or downed timber or flooded brush. Mill Creek, Lost Creek, Poor Land Creek, some in Sycamore Creek. Red worms, night crawlers, wax worms, small minnows, small spinners. Less than 10 feet, on the bottom near brush.

Crappie: Fair, at night and in the early morning hours before the sun hits the water, in the standard locations where there are flats and brush: Sycamore Creek, the back of Lost Creek, the upper reaches of Cove Creek, and upper Davis Creek in the coves near the cemetery boat ramp and in Doaks Creek. Shiners or tuffy minnows tightlined to 10-15 feet near brush. Popeye jigs tipped with tuffy minnows, or Bobby Garlands fished either tightlined into brush (for late morning hours) or fished under a float near brush.

Catfish: Fair. Nightcrawlers or chicken livers or rancid shrimp on rocky banks or on flats off main channels late in the day for channel cats. Flatheads are hitting on live bluegill at night in the backs of hollows and on main channel, boulder shorelines, very close to the bank.

Striped Bass: Improved to good. Dawn to about 9:30 a.m. on sunny days. The Loyston Sea area, the mouth of Lost Creek, the islands near Hickory Star, have had good catches. Topwater with Zara Spooks at dawn has been good on some days were breaking fish have been seen near Gourd and Rabbit Islands. Shad or alewife, umbrella rigs, or large swimbaits trolled to depths as deep as 40 feet in those sections, shallower in the Loyston section. In the main lake body, stripers have been caught in the Loyston/Lost Creek area, Gourd and Rabbit Islands on trolled Alabama rigs (remember the 3-hook law!) or large chrome spoons jigged down to suspended fish.

Percy Priest – 7-27-23

Forecast Contributor Brian Carper – briancarper.com – Follow on Facebook

It’s the hottest time of the year, yet the fish are still biting! The crappie have been pleasant to catch while sitting under a pontoon cover. The crappie have been biting in brush piles in 12-20ft on live minnows. The crappie are deeper throughout the lake and very aggressive some days. The mid and lower areas of the lake are the most productive. The brush piles near the main channel are the most successful!

Pickwick – 7-28-23

Forecast Contributor Tyler Finley – Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ tyler.finley.750

The dog days of summer have set in. The bite is slowing down and fish began to move from summer locations to fall. There is still fish being caught deep as well as in the grass. The fish in the grass seem to be picking up and producing more bites. These fish will be caught with a topwater in the morning and slowing down dragging during the heat of the day. Bites have been tough but once you find an area they will come in a hurry.

Reelfoot Lake – 6-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Brent Callicott

Water levels slowly dropping in Reelfoot Lake with a low Mississippi River and lack of rainfall. The Mississippi River has a lot to do with water levels in Reelfoot Lake because of the water table. The river being just a mile to two miles from the banks of Reelfoot Lake.

We were able to be at or above average on rain for this time of year recently, but the pattern lately has been dryer than normal.

So, Reelfoot Lake water temps continue to rise but the recent cool down will cause the water to drop a few degrees through say today. Upper 70’s, low 80’s are right now.

Watercolors continue to get that summer look. Usually at this time of year as the water temps rise and air temp rise, watercolors change and get thicker with greenish and brownish tint.

Oxygen levels are usually ok but if we go longer periods of time without fresh water, things change and not for the best.

Reelfoot Lake continues to drop everyday little by little. Despite that and water qualities dropping some, the Bluegill bite remains tops. Then following close by is the Catfish bite. Bass would be third and Crappie last. In the last couple of years, the Bluegill bite has gone well into the June month and some through July.

Crickets and Wax Worms best choice of bait. Look for a few leftover beds as well as fish Cypress Trees that shows signs of the small roots that are at the edge of the water levels. These areas are cleaned off and white looking. Bluegill beds also put off a certain smell and once you experience that smell you won’t forget it.

Catfish are being caught a variety of ways both with Yo Yo-s and rod and reel.

Bass still best around some trees and certain lily pad patches. Some seed moss showing up and that is usually another good place to start with certain weed less topwater baits.

Overall, going into July, August, September, the bite may or usually might slow down but if we end up with on and off rains and a cooler summer, this may change things. The key is some summer rain and cooler than normal days.

But one thing for sure, usually a Bluegill, Catfish or Bass bite is possible in the heat of the summer.

Tellico River and Tributary Streams 7-28-23

Forecast Contributor- Cody Fischer, https://www.facebook.com/ tellico.outfitters

Current Streamflow: 188 cfs

Water Temps: mid 60s to 70s depending on location.

The summer heat has finally caught up with us this week. Better than average stream flows for late July have thankfully kept things cooler than normal for mid-summer. You will be able to find temps at or below 65° from Green Cove upstream to the NC state line and on any tributary over 2,000′ in elevation. You may be able to find good water temps below Green Cove, but I would encourage anyone practicing catch and release to take a thermometer and measure water temps before fishing that low. If water temps read 68° or higher, move to higher elevations until you find temps below 68° to ensure that any trout released are not stressed to the point of morbidity.

Dry flies and small nymphs are the best choice to fish both upper Tellico and the tributaries. Select dries and nymphs in the 12-16 range. Slender bodied nymphs such as perdigons, rainbow warriors and Frenchies have been top producers.

The heat of summer is also an excellent time to chase large and smallmouth bass in lower elevation streams and lakes, both of which tolerate being caught and released in the heat much better than trout. Mornings and evenings are prime feeding times for bass in both lakes and streams. A variety of streamers, crayfish patterns and poppers will produce fish. Give smallies on the fly a try. If you haven’t caught one on a fly rod yet you’re missing out on an amazing fight.

Tims Ford – 8-4-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

Lots of good action at night right now, but please slow down and keep your lights on. Sped Craws, Crankbaits, and Jigs around cover are good as well. Early mornings and Late evenings are seeing some good topwater action. We continued to catch fish spread out on secondary points and around brush piles. Best lures have been Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grub. Texas Rigged creature baits, produced as well.

Stripe and rock fish are still can be found off points, on river channel bends with bucktail jigs, swimbaits and live bait. Lake temperatures are between 88 and 90.5 degrees and the lake level is basically at summer pool. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water and watch for floating logs.

Watts Bar Reservoir – July 27th – July 31st, 2023

Forecast Contributor – Nathan Rogers, Region III Creel Clerk

The weather was hot throughout the weekend. Temperatures were around lower 70’s at night and reaching as high as 95 during the day. Lake visibility was still poor. Water temperatures were cool throughout the riverine sections of the lake. Water level returned to normal summer pool level.

Reservoir Conditions

Water Temp:

Tennessee River (below Ft. Loudoun Dam): 75.3 degrees Fahrenheit

Water Clarity: Tennessee River channel 3.5 feet

Water Level: 740.9 feet

Water Flow: (as of July 31st)

Watts Bar Dam: ~10200 cfs

Melton Hill Dam: ~0 cfs

Fort Loudon Dam: ~18700 cfs

Species Specific Information

Bass: Fishing soft plastics still seems to be the angler’s choice. For example, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, Ned rigs, dropshots, and shaky heads with craws, lizards, and other soft plastics in around 10-15 feet. Others are also finding success with buzz baits and spinner baits on rock walls, near docks, and channel ledges.

Crappie: live minnows/jigs in inlets off of main channel

Catfish: Fishing creek channels or main river channel with cut bait. Anglers below the dam are fishing up against the dam and finding success

Walleye/Sauger: Trolling main river channel with spoons or crankbaits. Slow trolling upstream in light current. Also saw success drifting nightcrawlers

Striped Bass: Drifting with live bait below dams with some current

White Bass: Small spoons, mister twisters, and jigs on river channel in current

Wilbur Tailwater – 8-2-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Tailwater Conditions- Tailwaters elevation 1585.75. Avg discharge is 240 cfm. The water temperature is 40-46 degrees. Water cl8arity is clear top to bottom. The fishing conditions change throughout the length of the tailwaters with flow rates.

Trout- Fishing is good. The most productive areas are Wilbur Dam downstream to Hunter area, not a lot of big fish but if you are looking for numbers the upper end is the place to be. Trout are being caught using Rapalas, Night crawler, Rooster tails, Small Flies.

Woods Reservoir 8-4-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

Grass, Grass and Grass remains the name of the game, Bass and Crappie all can be found along grass edges and on deeper cover. Best numbers came on a shaky head rigged finesse worm. We found our better fish in 10 to 12 foot of water using Texas Rigged D-Bombs from Missile Baits and Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grubs, soft plastics, spinnerbaits and A-Rigs.

Our best fish all came on a Golden Flash Jig from Tightline Jigs. Drifting/trolling with spider rigs for Crappie is picking up some nice slabs but you have to weed through the short fish. Water temperatures range from 88 and 89 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water…