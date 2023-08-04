Weather leads to postponement of Discovery Park event

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America says the Antique Tractor Show has been pushed back due to weather.

It will now be Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.

The park says all registrants can load in/set up their tractors on Friday, August 11 at 8 a.m. The auction will now be held on Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m.

The parks says all plans for the David Crockett Birthday Celebration will continue. See full schedule here.

