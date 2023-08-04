West Tennessee Healthcare announces new CQO

From West Tennessee Healthcare:

Jackson, Tennessee (August 4, 2023) – West Tennessee Healthcare is pleased to announce that Amy Cain, MSN, MBA, CPHQ, RNC-EFM has joined the administrative team as Chief Quality Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare. As CQO, Cain will be responsible for the overall direction, leadership and operational management of the quality and safety programs of West Tennessee Healthcare.

Cain is a graduate of Adventist University of Health Sciences of Orlando, Florida, where she received her Bachelors of Nursing, Masters of Nursing from the University of Central Florida, and Masters of Business Administration from Capella University.

Cain’s expertise ranges from bedside nursing to clinical education to clinical technology integration. She has experience leading organizations to achieve higher patient satisfaction while achieving great quality outcomes.

“We are excited that Amy has accepted this position within our West Tennessee Healthcare team, and we believe that her passion for quality care, her experience, and leadership will help us continue West Tennessee Healthcare’s mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” said Jackie Taylor, MD, Chief Physician Executive.

