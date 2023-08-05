Felines galore, Jackson Animal Care Center seeks loving homes

JACKSON, Tenn.—Looking for a feline friend? Look no further…

The Jackson Animal Care Center took to social media to find homes for the numerous felines currently available for adoption.

If you have been looking for a new kitten, adult cat, senior cat, or any age in between, than look no further!

All of the felines are fully vetted, including spay/neutering and are ready to find their forever families.

The adoption fee is only $20 with an approved application. The Jackson Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Saturdays, from 12 – 4 p.m.

You can also check out some of their sweet faces by visiting the Jackson Animal Care Center’s Facebook page here.

For more information, you can also visit the website here.

And find more local news stories here.