NASA hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact

Associated Press,

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it has heard from its Voyager 2 spacecraft after a wrong command cut off communications.

Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft’s antenna away from Earth and severed contact. The space agency said Tuesday a global network of giant antennas picked up a “heartbeat signal,” meaning the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating.

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 1977, photo provided by NASA, the “Sounds of Earth” record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, NASA’s Deep Space Network sent a command to correct a problem with its antenna. It took more than 18 hours for the signal to reach Voyager 2 _ more than 12 billion miles away _ and another 18 hours to hear back. On Friday, Aug. 4, the spacecraft started returning data again. (AP Photo/NASA, File)

Controllers will now try to turn Voyager 2’s antenna back toward Earth. It’s a long shot and if it doesn’t work, they’ll have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset.

To read more on the communication delay, click here.

For more stories happening across the U.S., click here.

Categories: News, U.S. News

Related Posts