NASA hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it has heard from its Voyager 2 spacecraft after a wrong command cut off communications.

Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft’s antenna away from Earth and severed contact. The space agency said Tuesday a global network of giant antennas picked up a “heartbeat signal,” meaning the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating.

Controllers will now try to turn Voyager 2’s antenna back toward Earth. It’s a long shot and if it doesn’t work, they’ll have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset.

