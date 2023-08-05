‘Pack the Bus’ event returns to help Hub city kids

JACKSON, Tenn.— As children head back to school this non profit prepares for the return of children in the Hub City.

RIFA’s 12th annual Pack the Bus event returned to help elementary students of Jackson-Madison County School System.

Volunteers and RIFA’s staff scouted out the Walmart and Kroger locations in Jackson to find shoppers who were willing to shop or donate for Pack the Bus.







The donations from the bus go towards Snack Backpacks, which aims to feed elementary children over the weekends.

Director of RIFA, Lisa Tillman shares more on Pack the Bus.

“We got volunteers out encouraging shoppers to go in and select some of the items that we use in the snack backpacks and again to help us fill the bus,” Tillman said.

This program and many more at RIFA, depends on those in the community to help donate.

Pack the bus serves over 1,000 students in the Jackson Madison County School System.

Friday, August the eleventh will be the first day of snack backpacks distribution.

Tracie Bernard, Volunteer Coordinator, adds how important volunteers are for this event.

“This is just a sampling of the volunteers that do come and help us do what we do at RIFA. And we could not do it without these volunteers, so many of these folks will come back and help us pack the snack backpacks. We have a team of folks that deliver the snack backs to the 13 different elementary schools,” Bernard said.

With over 200 volunteers at the different locations, RIFA hopes to fill all five buses with items for each snack backpack needed.

If you missed the opportunity to shop, RIFA will be accepting monetary donations at their onsite location.

For more information on RIFA, visit the website here.