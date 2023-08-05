Pet of the Week: Carter

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Carter!

Do you want someone in your life that thinks you hung the moon and stars? Someone that thinks you’re just the best thing since sliced bread? Do you love doggie hugs?

Well, here is the pup for you! This dog has a whole lifetime of love to give! Carter can’t wait to meet you and tell you just how awesome you are to him. Plus if you share your snacks, he’ll love you even more.









Carter and his siblings were found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of our founders.

The sweet pups were full of worms, covered in fleas, ticks, tired and thirsty. With some good old-fashioned TLC, the pups blossomed into sweet, happy-go-lucky pups.

Carter is now 1-year-old. He is kennel trained, and doing great about not having accidents in the house. He is vaccinated and ready for a fur-ever family!

Anyone interested in adopting Carter or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.