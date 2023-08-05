Scholarship recipient honored at luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn.—One event held in Jackson seeks to offer a high school student a scholarship.

The 11th annual Vivien Bell Scholarship Luncheon was held earlier today.

This event is held every first Saturday of August at Lane College.

Each year, one high school senior gets picked to win a $750 scholarship.

Students fill out an application before the event and then they are picked from those applications based off GPA, community service and more.

This year’s scholarship went to Keandre Lee, a graduate of Liberty Tech Magnet High School.

Lee placed third overall in his class.

“Every time we do it and I see a young person receive this scholarship, it gives me great joy to know that we are trying to help them just a little bit, further their education,” said Erma Johnson, President of Semper Fidelis Council.

Keandre Lee says he feels very privileged to receive this scholarship.

He will be attending the University of Memphis.

