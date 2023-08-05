Storm photos: Saturday, August 5, 2023
Storms rolled through parts of West Tennessee on Saturday. Viewers from all across the area sent us their storm photos. Check them out below.
Storm Clouds in Scotts Hill, Courtesy of D. McCormick
Hardin Co. Storm clouds, Courtesy of P. Scott
Milan Storm Clouds, Courtesy of H. Crowson
Description : "Storm seen in Enville (Chester County) Courtesy of B. Cherry
Description : "Here comes the latest thunderstorm into Morris Chapel.
Courtesy of Bill S.
Taken from Walgreens (Campbell) and Library (College side) Courtesy of L. Jackson
Storm Clouds: Courtesy of B. Scott
Tree Down on Cotton Grove Rd: Courtesy of J. Webster
Tree down:
Courtesy of V. Carter
Storm clouds:
Courtesy of K. Polk
Storm Clouds:
Courtesy of A. Alexander
Lightning in downtown Jackson:
Courtesy of E. Dyer
Lexington Storm Clouds:
Courtesy of B. Flanagan
Chester Co. Storm Clouds:
Courtesy of A.J. Ellison
image-5-scaled-e1691278284532
Lightning bolt at Robinson Toyota: Courtesy of Colby
If you would like to send us storm photos or videos, email them to us at news@wbbjtv.com.
You can also send those to us as a message on our Facebook page.