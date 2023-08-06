Demonstrations returns to Shiloh

SHILOH, Tenn.—The Shiloh National Military Park continued with another cannon firing demonstration.

The cannons and formations, as well as doctrine, that the reenactors use are completely historically accurate.









This allows park visitors to have a chance to experience what it may have been like to witness an artillery crew functioning during a Civil War Battle.

The cannons featured are a 6 pounder artillery piece. This means the weight of the projectile fired from the cannon is 6 pounds.

“It’s kind of therapeutic to me it’s just a way to kind of get away it’s just my way of getting away from you know, everything from 2023, and step back to 1863,” said TJ Jones, Shiloh volunteer.

The next demonstration will be held Labor Day weekend.

