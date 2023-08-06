Storm damage in East Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn.—In our continuing coverage of yesterday’s storms, our crews found trees and powerlines down on Cotton Grove Road.

We also want to make a correction, last night we said a house had a tree fall on it on Brown’s Church Road.







The damage was actually on Cotton Grove Road in East Madison county.

When our crews arrived this morning, they found multiple trees down and electricians working to restore internet in the area.

