Henderson County resident competing in ‘Favorite Chef’ contest

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local Henderson County resident has an exciting opportunity to secure victory in a competition that presents skilled chefs in an unprecedented manner, all while contributing to a noble cause.

Christy Thomas, a Lexington resident, dedicates her full-time efforts to crafting delectable soul food as a content creator.

She has garnered a significant following for her business, Tennessee Soul Food LLC, with nearly half a million Facebook followers. In May, Thomas entered the prestigious “Favorite Chef” competition, joining 85,000 other chefs from across the nation.

Presently, she is running to try to be in the top 16 contestants.

“We’ve been running our business for two and a half years. We’ve maintained a Facebook presence for that duration, and it all began quite serendipitously. At the conclusion of the pandemic, I started cooking and going live, and it just took off from there,” Thomas explained.

Thomas expresses gratitude for the support she has received throughout her journey and extends an invitation to the West Tennessee public to cast their votes for her, potentially bringing recognition to Lexington.

For more content and to cast a vote for her on “Favorite Chef,” you can visit her Facebook page at Tennessee Soul Food LLC.

