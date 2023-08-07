Jackson Choral Society begins rehearsals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society has commenced rehearsals for its upcoming concert.





The initial rehearsal took place Monday night at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

Over 60 singers gathered to practice for the 2023 concert scheduled for November.

The Jackson Choral Society is a volunteer community choir that assembles every Monday night to rehearse for their two annual concerts in the fall and spring.

Zach Young, the Music Director, welcomes anyone interested in singing to join the group.

“It is still not too late to join. So this is our first night, but we do accept new singers for the next couple of weeks,” Young said.

Auditions are not a prerequisite to joining the Jackson Choral Society, and all are invited.

The next concert by the Jackson Choral Society is set for November 11 at the First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue.

