Jackson’s annual Pride festival returns September 16

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local group is preparing for a day full of events celebrating the Hub City’s LGBTQIA+ community, and their allies.

Jackson TN Pride is hosting “Pride in the Park” on Saturday, September 16 at Conger Park.

The festival will feature a DJ, live band performances, food trucks, and a variety of vendors, from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. A chance to make a $1 donation, or a donation of your choice, will be available at the gates, with funds raised going towards the organization’s scholarship program.

Following “Pride in the Park,” an 18-and-up ticketed event will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“Pride After Dark” will be held from 6-11 p.m., featuring a DJ, drinks by the Bar-Bee’s, and a drag show filled with performers and a special guest. Tickets for this event will be available on Eventbrite.

For more information, click here to visit the Jackson TN Pride Facebook page, or here for the Instagram page. You can also check out the official website.

Jackson TN Pride is a fund of The Community Foundation of West Tennessee.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.