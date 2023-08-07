James Floyd “Papa” Shelton , 84, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Born on January 26, 1939, in Haywood County, he was the son of the late Lucian Marion Shelton and Thelma Shelton Williams. He was preceded in death by his brother Clarence Lee “C.L.” Shelton, son Mark David McHenry.

Floyd proudly served his country in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a faithful member of Poplar Corner Baptist Church and loved his church family and serving Christ there.

Family was important to him, and he loved the time spent with them. He will be greatly missed by them. His family honored his wishes for cremation.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Poplar Corner Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Bro. Butch Westover, Bro. Greg Bowers and Bro. Eddie Mallonee will officiate the service.

Surviving family includes his wife of 56 years, Peggy; daughters Amy Dunnavant (Kinnie) and Lora Shelton; son Jack McHenry; sisters Evelyn Gould, Ruth Boyd (Fred) and Faye Ownby; grandchildren Ashleigh Maxwell (Rob), Mikayla and Grace Dunnavant, and Trey Turner (Leigha); great-grandchildren Mays and Harper Maxwell, and McKinley Turner; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Caris Healthcare for the devoted love they expressed approaching Floyd’s personal hospice care with grace, compassion, respect, and integrity. Also, to the staff of Sugar Creek Retirement Center for their love and compassion during his time there.