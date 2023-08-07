Patricia Landram Wilkinson Gruenewald was born in Richmond, Virginia to Mary Willis Landram Wilkinson and John Hannon Wilkinson. Patricia attended public schools in Richmond and in Erwin, Tennessee. She graduated from Central High School in Memphis. She was a magna cum laude graduate of Memphis State College.

Patricia taught at a public school in Athens, Georgia, at Lausanne School for Girls in Memphis, and at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tennessee. She and her family moved to Brownsville in 1969. She was a Sunday School teacher and active member at Brownsville Baptist Church.

Patricia served on the Haywood County School Board for 33 years and was chairman for 22 years. She served on the Tennessee School Board Association Board of Directors for 21 years and was president in 2001. As President, she traveled across the country representing Tennessee. Under her leadership, TSBA began its student achievement initiative, and she was instrumental in producing “A School Board Member’s Guide to Student Achievement”. She reached Level IV in TSBA’s Boardsmanship Awards Program which honors both longevity and quality of service to the local school board.

Patricia was chairman of the Tennessee Department of Education School Board Academy Committee, and chairman of the Tennessee School Board’s Risk Management Trust. She also was a member of the Tennessee School Board’s Unemployment Compensation Trust.

In 2000, Patricia was inducted into the TSBA Quarter Century Club which honors Board members with 25 years of service. She was named to the All-Tennessee School Board in 1996, recognizing her as one of the top five school board members in the state. As her life demonstrated, she was a strong believer in and supporter of public education. She had a universal love for all children.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband Carl William Gruenewald II, and by her brother John Pillow Wilkinson. She is survived by her son, Rev. Carl William “Bill” Gruenewald III (Betsy Reid) and her daughter, Katherine Noel Gruenewald Watts (Allen), both of Brownsville. She also leaves behind three grandsons, Rev. Will Gruenewald (Jill), John Watts (Elizabeth), and David Watts (Mary Paige) and one step-grandson, Walker Thornton (Dannon). Patricia was the proud great-grandmother of Alynna and Alden Gruenewald, and Mary Frances Watts.

Pallbearers for the service will be John Watts, David Watts, Will Gruenewald, Walker Thornton, Mel Cox, John Gorman, Jr., Billy Garrett, and Jim McAdams.

Memorials may be made to the Gruenewald Family Renovation Fund at Brownsville Baptist Church, 5 N. Wilson Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012.