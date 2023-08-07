Police investigate armed robbery at Dodge’s in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating after employees at a local business reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, police say that officers responded to the Dodge Store located at 801 South Main Street.

According to a social media post by Dyersburg Police, employees reported that a suspect made threats to shoot them, and that the suspect ran from the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a tall black male wearing a mask and a hoodie. Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun with an extended round magazine.

If anyone has information that can assist the investigation, you’re asked to call the Dyersburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.

