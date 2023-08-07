That’s a wrap: Hub City Film Festival closes with awards, musical guests

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday marked the last night of the two-day Hub City Film Festival.

Filmmakers from all over Jackson and West Tennessee were asked to showcase their films. Sunday, they taught their director and director of photography workshop, along with their funding and finances workshop.

A guest of this festival, Malcom Gilchrist, shares more.

“So far it has been nice, everything is very professional so far, so I’m kinda appreciating them and I’m trying get to network a little more, get to know more people who do film things of that nature,” Gilchrist said.

As the afternoon rolled in, attendees were able watch short films and music videos. Between each subcategory of films, watchers were able to have a Q&A with writers and directors of some of the selected films.

Justin Malone, director of “Beware of Goat,” was featured in the festival. Malone is a Huntingdon native and has had his work shown in California and New York. This director shares a piece of advice for young filmmakers.

“Like aspiring filmmakers in this area, come to the film festival next year and try to meet people and start writing, and just do what you can with the resources that you have,” Malone said.

Those who competed in the film festival had the opportunity to win in categories voted by judges and the audience. Congratulations to those winners who competed!

Organizers are looking for this to become an annual event.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.