Theft of firearms from local business under investigation

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating the theft of firearms from a local business.

According to a social media post by the department, officers responded to an alarm call at Cypress Creek Outdoors around 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 6.

Police say officers arrived to find an open door, and it was determined that an undisclosed number of firearms had been stolen.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Dyersburg Police at (731) 288-7679. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.

SEE ALSO: Police investigate armed robbery at Dodge’s in Dyersburg