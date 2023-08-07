Thomas Lee Houghton, Brownsville, Tennessee died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. He was born in Huron County, Ohio on December 11, 1956, the youngest son of John Edward Houghton and Patricia Houghton. As a young man he moved to Brownsville after his father came to town with MTD. He received tool and die training and was skilled in all types of industrial maintenance. He operated his own business and worked for years at Haywood Element as the Production Supervisor. He later worked in the maintenance department with the Haywood County Board of Education, having recently retired from this job. He also operated his own locksmith business.

Tom enjoyed life, loved golf, card playing and spending time with his many friends. He leaves his sisters Kay Paden, Arkansas, Diane Weaver, Florida and his brother Mark Houghton, Ohio, his family by choice, John Finn and his beloved son Ross Houghton.