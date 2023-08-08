Bethany Barcroft named Softball Head Coach for Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bethany Barcroft has been selected as Jackson State Community College’s Head Coach for Green Jays Softball.

According to a news release, Barcroft is a former JSCC student-athlete, who most recently served as Head Softball Coach and Athletic Academic Advisor for South Arkansas Community College.

The release states that Barcroft brings a wealth of recruitment knowledge to the team, as she has maintained many contacts in West Tennessee and beyond as a player at JSCC, as well as from her time as Assistant Coach during the 2021 season.

“We’re excited to see this team soar to new heights under Coach Barcroft as we build this program to compete at the championship level that I know we’re capable of,” said Steve Cornelison. “Coach Barcroft’s work at South Arkansas is a testament to the caliber of coach she is. That experience paired with her area knowledge will play a vital role in the future of this program. I’m honored to name her as the new head coach and excited to see what the future holds under her leadership.”

Barcroft began her collegiate athletic career at JSCC as a catcher for the Green Jays. According to the release, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts, with a concentration in Social Science from Hiwassee College in Madisonville, and a Master of Arts in Human Services, Lifespan Development from Bryan College in Dayton.

