ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — There is a fourth winner of the Corporate Entrepreneur Grant as the City of Jackson, Boren and Boyd, the Bank of Jackson, and WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News continue their collaboration for a friendly local small business competition.

VanBern Woodworks has been named this month’s recipient of the Corporate Entrepreneur Grant.

VanBern Woodworks, located in Adamsville, is a small business that specializes in crafting handmade hardwood items such as cutting boards, charcuterie boards, signs, and stools.

They also offer laser engraving services.

Emma Bernier, the business owner, shared her feelings upon learning about her win.

“I went all over the place calling everybody just telling them you’re never gonna believe this because I couldn’t believe it, but I was ecstatic,” Bernier said.

Bernier emphasized that this grant will enable her to reach a broader audience and she anticipates it will open up new opportunities for her business.

Each month, a committee selects a new winner to receive the $6,000 advertising campaign prize, which encompasses broadcast, digital, and social media advertising.

To be eligible for this opportunity, a business must be locally owned and have operated for less than two years.

For those interested in applying, click here.

You can find VanBern Woodworks’ website here and their Facebook here.