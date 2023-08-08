Local Christian Ministry hires Children’s Specialist Patti Hale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Patti Hale has been hired by the Children’s Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) of Greater Jackson to help coordinate the organization’s ministry to West Tennessee children.

A press release states that CEF is “an international ministry that partners with local churches to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with children through Bible clubs in schools, community centers, parks, and homes in ten counties of West Tennessee.”

“We are so excited that God has brought to our chapter someone with Patti’s extensive training and experience in reaching children,” said Randy Nicholas, CEF executive director. “She has already been such a blessing ministering to hundreds of children through our summer program.”

A West Tennessee native, Hale has lived across the country with her husband Steve, and the release says that they have seven grown children, all of whom Patti homeschooled over a

period of 28 years.

According to the release, Hale has extensive experience working with children in local churches through children’s church programs, AWANA Clubs, and CEF Clubs across the country.

“I believe young children can truly believe and follow Jesus Christ and when given the opportunity, can become faithful, active Christians,” Hale said. “I have devoted most of my adult life to this purpose and am grateful for this opportunity to serve with our local CEF partner churches and volunteers in reaching children.”

The release says that in her new position, Hale will coordinate and train volunteers while providing oversight for all existing and new Good News Clubs in area schools, 5-Day Clubs, Summer programs and special event and party clubs.

Hale pursued a music degree at Belmont College, Nashville and Union University, Jackson, and a business degree at Rock Valley College, Rockford, Illinois.

Click here to learn more about CEF of Greater Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.