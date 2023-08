SELMER, Tenn. — The Selmer Police Department is cautioning the public over scam text messages.

The department says that some residents may be receiving the below text message, but they want residents to know it is not coming from the Town of Selmer or their department.

They say it may be a phishing scheme for personal data or possibly for financial exploitation.

They say any message from Selmer would be stated publicly first.

