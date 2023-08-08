Robert Lee Logan, known to many as “Pops”, age 87, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Climmie Ree Callahan Logan, departed this life Monday morning, August 7, 2023 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Robert was born January 26, 1936 in Hardeman County, Tennessee, the son of the late Johnny Logan and Pauline Pittman. He received his education in the Hardeman County School System and was married April 2, 1956 to Climmie Callahan Logan who preceded him in death in 2003. Robert had been a resident of the Somerville area for much of his adult life and was the owner of Logan Plumbing and Electrical where he was a plumber and electrician before his retirement.

“Pops” was a member of Liberty Baptist Church at Laconia where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, fishing, watching western movies and Saturday morning Memphis Wrestling.

Mr. Logan is survived by his daughter, Debbie Davis (Doug) of Somerville, TN; three sons, Ronnie Lee Logan (Janice) of Somerville, TN, Terry D. Logan (Mary Ann) of Dancyville, TN and Wesley Gwen Logan of Somerville, TN; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Mr. Logan will be from 10 A.M. to 12 noon Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery at Laconia.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Curtis Hardin, Billy Joe Hardin, Josh Jenkins, William Duncan, Ryan Logan and Danny Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Dowdy, Earl Dowdy, William Dowdy, Ray Motley, David Logan and Chris Parker.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Liberty Baptist Church, 6140 Old Jackson Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

