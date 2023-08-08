Several events set to be held in Hardeman County

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Prepare for a series of captivating events in a local town as the Hardeman County Arts Council unveils a lineup of upcoming activities set to unfold in Bolivar.





First on the agenda is an Elvis Tribute Night to mark Elvis Week.

The concert will feature Brian Lee Howell and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

In a conversation with Howell, he revealed the motivation behind his choice to become an Elvis impersonator.

“I’ve been an Elvis fan most of my life, since I was about three. And it’s kind of weird. I never thought I’d make a living doing it but it’s turned into a full-time job and it keeps me busy. I travel all over. I’ve been to about 12-13 states now, I think it is something like that. I’ve even been to Cancun, Mexico. So it’s a lot of fun,” Howell said.

Tickets can be purchased online for $15 or obtained at the door for $20.

Additionally, the Arts Council has unveiled plans for two theatrical performances.

The opening performance of “Shrek The Musical Junior” is scheduled for Friday, September 8th.

Performers will also take the stage on Friday, December 1st for the upcoming play “Christmas Belles.”

Tickets for these shows are priced at $12 per person.

