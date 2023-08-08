Severe Weather Possible Tomorrow

Forecast Update 8/8/23

Periods of clouds along with a low end chance for a shower or two later today. Storms will push through just to our southwest for our Tuesday. A warm front will move over the area tomorrow with greater instability and storms will move through as the result. One area of storms along the warm front can be expected by early afternoon. Another round of storms along the cold front into the late evening. We’ll want to be weather aware through the day tomorrow.

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or storms. Highs in the lower 80s and light southwest winds 2 to 6 mph. Chance of rain around 20%.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and storms, mainly south, lows around 69. Light southwest breezes 3 to 5 mph. Chace or rain around 20%.

A warm front will lift our direction on Wednesday bringing the risk of severe weather.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is going to be a stormy and long day for us here across the Mid South. A warm front will lift through late in the morning and early afternoon and bring a round of showers and gusty storms with it. In the late afternoon and evening, the atmosphere will try to recharge and spark up a few individual storms that could pose a large hail threat and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. As the night goes on, the cold front section will pass by ushering a round of straight line wind storms that could last into early Thursday morning.

Highs on Wednesday are forecast to reach the mid 80s and it will be quite humid in the afternoon under the warm front. Wednesday night lows will drop down to the low 70s by Thursday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday but there will likely be a few breaks when the sun will peak through during the back half of the day. The winds will come out of the south most of the day helping to keep things muggy. Chances for rain on Wednesday currently sit around 80%.

THURSDAY:

Storms are expected to continue early Thursday morning but should be wrapping up before the sun comes up for most of us. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon and it looks to be a nice evening on Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and the winds will come out of the west or northwest behind the front. Thursday night lows will drop down to around 70°. Chances for rain is around 40% before sunrise.

FRIDAY:

Friday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day with rain chances only around 20%. Skies will be partly cloudy and most of us will stay dry. There could be a few late showers but the timing of any showers or storms on Friday is yet to be determined. Highs on Friday will reach the low 90s and it will be a bit humid due to southerly winds in the afternoon drawing up some gulf moisture. Friday night lows will fall down to the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Some showers and storms will be possible this weekend as another system will pass through the Mid South. The timing and strength of the system is something we will be keeping a close eye on as the weekend progresses. Skies in general will be partly cloudy although the sun will peak through at times both days. Highs this weekend will be in the upper to mid 80s with Sunday being a little cooler if the front passes by late Saturday. Both weekend nights are forecast to drop down into the upper 60s. The winds will change from the southwest to the northeast as the front passes. Chances for rain is 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday as of now.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to a little below normal this work week and over the weekend. The rain and storm chances are high Wednesday and the storms are forecast to be strong and come in a few waves. As of now the severe weather threat is a (2/5) but that is expected to increase before the event on Wednesday. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.