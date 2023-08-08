Speed hump installation continues in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson residents are taking action to enhance road safety.







The City of Jackson has initiated the installation of temporary speed humps on various roads across the community.

The first set of these speed humps was recently implemented on Windale Drive. We spoke to a resident to understand the potential impact of this change.

“We are very excited because we get so much traffic through here. Hopefully, these speed bumps will slow this traffic down. Particularly with the children in the neighborhood, we can slow this traffic down to keep them safe,” said Linda Reaves.

While the process to have speed humps installed on a road involves a few steps, Reaves mentioned that it’s quite straightforward.

“It’s very easy. You just contact the Engineering Department with the City of Jackson. You pick up the applications there. On your particular street, you have to gather at least 67 percent of the signatures from property owners. Fortunately, we didn’t face any issues on this street. You just turn the application back in to the Engineering Department,” Reaves said.

Despite the temporary nature of these speed humps, Reaves is optimistic about a lasting solution.

“I’m hoping that even with these temporary speed bumps, possibly after the 90 days, we can move toward having permanent speed bumps,” Reaves said.

The initial two speed humps have been installed on Windale Drive and James Street.

It’s important to note that the city is presently limited to installing a maximum of 12 speed humps.

Find more local news here.