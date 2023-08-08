Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Newbern business

NEWBERN, Tenn. — A man is in custody after an armed robbery at a local business.

According to the Newbern Police Department, around 3:19 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, officers responded to Duncan’s Store, located at 617 West Main Street, in reference to a robbery.

Police say that employees informed the officers that a black male subject, wearing all black clothing and armed with a handgun, had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the suspect took the clerk’s wallet and and left the store on foot. According to the department, officers and investigators located evidence near the scene indicating a possible suspect.

Around 4 a.m., police say that authorities located the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Narreus Jackson, at 405 North Grayson Street, where he was arrested without incident on the charge of aggravated robbery.

According to Newbern Police, Jackson was transported to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center and processed, pending an appearance in Newbern Municipal Court. Records available online indicate he is currently in custody at the Dyer County Jail.

Newbern Police Chief Greg Barr stated: “I would like to commend the officers for their work in this investigation and locating the subject responsible for this crime in a timely manner.”

