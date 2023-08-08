West Tennesseans compete to win $1.58 billion jackpot

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Amid the excitement, numerous participants are vying for a substantial victory in the Mega Millions drawing.

We visited multiple locations Tuesday, observing a surge in ticket purchases as people eagerly anticipate the upcoming Mega Millions drawing scheduled for Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an astonishing $1.58 billion. Should a winner emerge, it would mark the largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, surpassing the previous record of 1.537 billion dollars.

We had the opportunity to speak with customer Jesse Williams, who had just acquired a ticket.

“I’m pretty excited. They say you can’t win if you do not play, so I figured, you know, every now and then when it gets high like this, I’ll grab a ticket. Best of luck to everyone,” said Jesse Williams.

Williams shared that his first purchases upon winning would include a house and a few vehicles.

While many individuals express intentions to quit their jobs shortly after winning, Williams had a different perspective.

“My boss says that he would never see me again, but I think I would be at work the next day with a little bit more pep in my step,” Williams said.

According to the Mega Millions website, the game was initiated on August 31, 1996, as the Big Game.

The inaugural drawing took place on September 6, 1996, with participation from six states.

Presently, tickets are available for purchase in 45 different states

Mega Millions also stands as the sole game to have awarded four jackpots exceeding one billion dollars.

The previous record-breaking drawing was claimed in October of 2018 in South Carolina.

