BBB: Three scams affect West Tennesseans

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau reports receiving multiple reports of Jackson residents falling victim to a free government loan scam.

According to the victims, they were contacted by someone claiming they were eligible for a free government loan, with the only condition being that they had to pay taxes on the loan.

Toddnetta Trice, the Public Relations Representative for the Better Business Bureau, states that one Jackson man lost $1,500 to the scam.

“In this instance, you guys have to be aware that a government agency will never call you regarding winning or receiving a government grant. Additionally, you never pay for a free government grant,” Trice said.

Another scam reported by Jackson residents involved false advertising from auto insurance companies.

A man reported seeing persistent ads on his social media for $29 a month auto insurance.

After confirming with the company that the ad was legitimate, he decided to purchase the new plan.

However, after submitting personal information, the actual cost turned out to be around $200 a month.

This left the frustrated customer feeling deceived by false advertising.

“If you are ever bombarded with advertisements and you find that it’s false or not what it seems, or it appears too good to be true, feel free to give us a call at the BBB or file a complaint online,” said Trice.

The last scam involved a victim being impersonated on Facebook through a fake profile using their images and information.

These scams target family members of the actual individual, attempting to deceive them into thinking it’s legitimate and asking for money.

“Impersonation is quite popular right now, and you never really know who you’re dealing with. If you become a victim, be sure to reach out to the FTC, the Federal Trade Commission, as well as the BBB to get advice to ensure you’re not held responsible for someone impersonating you,” Trice said.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to these scams, contact the BBB at (901) 759-1300.

