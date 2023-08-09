Farmers Market Week provides spotlight on local produce

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Fresh produce, homemade items, and nearly anything else imaginable—it’s National Farmers Market Week.

Savannah Farmers Market

Farmers markets serve as excellent venues to discover homegrown foods and an array of crafted items.

While various towns in West Tennessee hold their own farmers markets, we visited Savannah, where a market takes place every Wednesday just off Main Street.

“Last year my dad was about to quit. He’s been doing this for 22 years. He’s 82. So, I thought I needed something to do a couple of days a week. I’ve been doing this with him for the last two years. I was raised on a farm, so this is nothing new to me, something of this nature. Pretty much spent my whole life raising gardens and so on,” said Jeff Austin, a farmers market seller.

While grocery stores offer convenience for obtaining produce, those who vend at farmers markets recognize the benefits of their crops.

“Because you know what’s in that. At the supermarket, you never know what kind of products you are buying, where it is grown, what kind of pesticides, and other things that were put on it. There are so many things that make it so much easier to grow,” Austin said.

Beyond the homemade products, a sense of community draws people to these markets—a sentiment cherished by all.

“Another good thing about it is just seeing people that you already know. Renewing old acquaintances and so forth. We have a good time and enjoy it. It’s something you look forward to doing, as far as I’m concerned. It gives people just that other option,” Austin said.

Throughout the week, you can explore various local farmers markets. Savannah on Wednesdays, Henderson on Fridays, and Jackson on Saturdays are just a few examples.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of National Farmers Market Week.

