FHU Theatre to present ‘Becky’s New Car’

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University Theatre presenting “Becky’s New Car.”

According to the news release, this will be their first production of the 2023-24 season, and it will begin showing on Thursday, August 24 at the Black Box Theatre.

The release says that FHU alumnus Ryan Pickens is directing a cast of fellow alumni including Rachel Irwin as the lead character, Becky, who is responsible for 60% of the play’s lines.

The release says that Kevin Record plays Becky’s husband, Joe Foster; Jake LaJoie plays Chris Foster; Ray Eaton as Walter Flood; Saya Eagleman plays Kenni, Walter’s daughter; Seth Wilson plays Steve, Becky’s co-worker; and Olivia Semore plays Ginger, Walter’s neighbor.

The release says additional alumni serve as members of the design team: Becka Simpson, Kayce Deck, Jordan Deck, Chris Gann, David Gann and Stephanie Pearson. FHU alumna Amelia LaJoie is the stage manager for this production.

The play is described as a comedic exploration of profound themes, including identity, truth, fidelity and the consequences of choices, according to the release.

